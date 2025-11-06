x4Pay (X4PAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00063848 $ 0.00063848 $ 0.00063848 24H Low $ 0.00134368 $ 0.00134368 $ 0.00134368 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00063848$ 0.00063848 $ 0.00063848 24H High $ 0.00134368$ 0.00134368 $ 0.00134368 All Time High $ 0.00329667$ 0.00329667 $ 0.00329667 Lowest Price $ 0.00028323$ 0.00028323 $ 0.00028323 Price Change (1H) -2.59% Price Change (1D) +51.64% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

x4Pay (X4PAY) real-time price is $0.00096817. Over the past 24 hours, X4PAY traded between a low of $ 0.00063848 and a high of $ 0.00134368, showing active market volatility. X4PAY's all-time high price is $ 0.00329667, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00028323.

In terms of short-term performance, X4PAY has changed by -2.59% over the past hour, +51.64% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

x4Pay (X4PAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 968.16K$ 968.16K $ 968.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 968.16K$ 968.16K $ 968.16K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,991,566.65135 999,991,566.65135 999,991,566.65135

The current Market Cap of x4Pay is $ 968.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X4PAY is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999991566.65135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 968.16K.