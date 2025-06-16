XANA Price (XETA)
The live price of XANA (XETA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.86M USD. XETA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XANA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XANA price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.40B USD
During today, the price change of XANA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XANA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XANA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XANA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XANA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
-0.61%
-30.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XANA is a leading global AI-driven Layer-1 infrastructure for the metaverse, empowering billions to engage in a seamless Web3.0 cross-reality economy. Trusted by over 100 major institutions, local governments, global brands, and top IPs.
Understanding the tokenomics of XANA (XETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XETA token's extensive tokenomics now!
