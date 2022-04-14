XAU9999 (XAU) Tokenomics
XAU-9999 is an Ethereum-based meme token that satirizes gold-backed digital assets by offering a symbolic, valueless version of “digital gold” with no physical backing or real-world utility. It is created solely for entertainment, community participation, and cultural parody, reflecting internet-native humor and crypto’s obsession with wealth, status, and digital ownership. The token has no financial utility and exists purely as a social and cultural artifact.
Understanding the tokenomics of XAU9999 (XAU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XAU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XAU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.