XAU9999 (XAU) Information XAU-9999 is an Ethereum-based meme token that satirizes gold-backed digital assets by offering a symbolic, valueless version of “digital gold” with no physical backing or real-world utility. It is created solely for entertainment, community participation, and cultural parody, reflecting internet-native humor and crypto’s obsession with wealth, status, and digital ownership. The token has no financial utility and exists purely as a social and cultural artifact. Official Website: https://xau9999.xyz/ Buy XAU Now!

Market Cap: $ 24.09K
Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 1,000.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.09K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

XAU9999 (XAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XAU9999 (XAU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

