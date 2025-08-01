More About XAVI

XAVI by Virtuals Price (XAVI)

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Live Price Chart

$0.00028496
$0.00028496$0.00028496
-10.00%1D
Price of XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Today

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) is currently trading at 0.00028496 USD with a market cap of $ 284.58K USD. XAVI to USD price is updated in real-time.

XAVI by Virtuals Key Market Performance:

-10.02%
XAVI by Virtuals 24-hour price change
Get real-time price updates of the XAVI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0001890208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0002027207.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0014995286312249938.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-10.02%
30 Days$ -0.0001890208-66.33%
60 Days$ -0.0002027207-71.14%
90 Days$ -0.0014995286312249938-84.03%

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of XAVI by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.09%

-10.02%

-30.15%

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI)

XAVI is an AI Agent specifically designed for crypto enthusiasts and speculators, powered by Ringfence, launched on Virtuals and accelerated by Agentstarter. By leveraging natural language processing and data aggregation from relevant news and social media sites, XAVI transforms fragmented data into actionable insights. It enables users to track trends, analyze interactions, and generate profile summaries that visualize key social dynamics, all through an intuitive web application.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Resource

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XAVI token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

