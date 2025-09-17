What is XBANANA (XBANANA)

Born on the X Layer chain, we're peeling away the boring side of crypto and serving potassium-powered profits. Think of us as your jungle crew: wild, unstoppable, and always ripe for growth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XBANANA (XBANANA) Resource Official Website

XBANANA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XBANANA (XBANANA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XBANANA (XBANANA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XBANANA.

Check the XBANANA price prediction now!

XBANANA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

XBANANA (XBANANA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XBANANA (XBANANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XBANANA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XBANANA (XBANANA) How much is XBANANA (XBANANA) worth today? The live XBANANA price in USD is 0.00023067 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XBANANA to USD price? $ 0.00023067 . Check out The current price of XBANANA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XBANANA? The market cap for XBANANA is $ 226.16K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XBANANA? The circulating supply of XBANANA is 980.48M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XBANANA? XBANANA achieved an ATH price of 0.00026998 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XBANANA? XBANANA saw an ATL price of 0.00004796 USD . What is the trading volume of XBANANA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XBANANA is -- USD . Will XBANANA go higher this year? XBANANA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XBANANA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

XBANANA (XBANANA) Important Industry Updates