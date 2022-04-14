Discover key insights into XBANKING (XB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

XBANKING (XB) Information

What is the project about? XBANKING is a large non-custodial staking provider. Supported 60+ tokens, 23 networks, 68 wallets.

What makes your project unique? Non-custodial staking. Liquid staking.

History of your project. The project was founded in 2021 as a solution for fast, convenient, profitable cryptocurrency staking.

What’s next for your project? Support for most WEB wallets, new tokens and networks. Constant improvement of staking quality. Launch of liquid staking and DeFi wallet.

What can your token be used for? Profiting from XBANKING revenues. High yields from staking. Airdrops of tokens from partners. Bonuses. Voting, DAO management. High potential profits from XB price growth.