What is the project about? XBANKING is a large non-custodial staking provider. Supported 60+ tokens, 23 networks, 68 wallets.
What makes your project unique? Non-custodial staking. Liquid staking.
History of your project. The project was founded in 2021 as a solution for fast, convenient, profitable cryptocurrency staking.
What’s next for your project? Support for most WEB wallets, new tokens and networks. Constant improvement of staking quality. Launch of liquid staking and DeFi wallet.
What can your token be used for? Profiting from XBANKING revenues. High yields from staking. Airdrops of tokens from partners. Bonuses. Voting, DAO management. High potential profits from XB price growth.
XBANKING (XB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XBANKING (XB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XBANKING (XB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XBANKING (XB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XB's tokenomics, explore XB token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.