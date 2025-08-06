xBid Price (XBID)
xBid (XBID) is currently trading at 0.00128042 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XBID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XBID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XBID price information.
During today, the price change of xBid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xBid to USD was $ -0.0000931523.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xBid to USD was $ -0.0001779293.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xBid to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000931523
|-7.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001779293
|-13.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xBid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.17%
-16.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The xBID token: Your digital key to thrilling auctions and lottery excitement.
|1 XBID to VND
₫33.6942523
|1 XBID to AUD
A$0.0019590426
|1 XBID to GBP
￡0.0009475108
|1 XBID to EUR
€0.001088357
|1 XBID to USD
$0.00128042
|1 XBID to MYR
RM0.0054033724
|1 XBID to TRY
₺0.052049073
|1 XBID to JPY
¥0.18822174
|1 XBID to ARS
ARS$1.7117806938
|1 XBID to RUB
₽0.1027152924
|1 XBID to INR
₹0.1123184424
|1 XBID to IDR
Rp20.9904884448
|1 XBID to KRW
₩1.7758913232
|1 XBID to PHP
₱0.0733808702
|1 XBID to EGP
￡E.0.0620619574
|1 XBID to BRL
R$0.0070167016
|1 XBID to CAD
C$0.0017541754
|1 XBID to BDT
৳0.1558143098
|1 XBID to NGN
₦1.9548300182
|1 XBID to UAH
₴0.053265472
|1 XBID to VES
Bs0.16133292
|1 XBID to CLP
$1.24712908
|1 XBID to PKR
Rs0.3617954752
|1 XBID to KZT
₸0.6880208828
|1 XBID to THB
฿0.0413959786
|1 XBID to TWD
NT$0.0383101664
|1 XBID to AED
د.إ0.0046991414
|1 XBID to CHF
Fr0.001024336
|1 XBID to HKD
HK$0.0100384928
|1 XBID to MAD
.د.م0.0116262136
|1 XBID to MXN
$0.023815812
|1 XBID to PLN
zł0.0046991414
|1 XBID to RON
лв0.005569827
|1 XBID to SEK
kr0.0123176404
|1 XBID to BGN
лв0.0021511056
|1 XBID to HUF
Ft0.4378908358
|1 XBID to CZK
Kč0.0270040578
|1 XBID to KWD
د.ك0.0003905281
|1 XBID to ILS
₪0.0043790364