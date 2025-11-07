XBOOS is a project with new innovative mechanism on the X-Layer. Investors can use OKB to trade. Investors are least likely to sell their tokens during a downward trend as the sell taxes increase progressively. This means that monies are more sticky and investors are likely to build and hold for the long term. Other than this, within a 5 minutes period, if there are no buy orders; and if you are the first person to buy with a minimum of 1 OKB, you will be entitled to walk away with 30% of the Ever Movement Pool. Moreover, if token price drops more than 25%, there will be an automated buyback mechanism using 50% of the Reserved Funds to support the token.

