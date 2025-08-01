What is XBorg (XBG)

XBorg is building a player identity protocol to drive the evolution of online experiences. It aims to revolutionise the gaming industry by allowing players to own and use their data to unlock a more personalised internet. The XBorg ID captures data from various sources, including real-time game data, APIs, and tournament platforms to create unique player identities. Zero-knowledge proofs are used to ensure a player’s privacy. Players can use their XBorg ID in any application or game that integrates with the protocol. They can share some or all of their credentials to access personalised experiences. Enabling use cases such as fairer token airdrops, identity-based rewards and investment opportunities, new loyalty experiences, and more.

XBorg (XBG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

XBorg (XBG) Tokenomics

