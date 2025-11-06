XChange (XCHANGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +10.73% Price Change (1D) -29.48% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

XChange (XCHANGE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, XCHANGE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XCHANGE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, XCHANGE has changed by +10.73% over the past hour, -29.48% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XChange (XCHANGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.03K$ 67.03K $ 67.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.03K$ 67.03K $ 67.03K Circulation Supply 999.32M 999.32M 999.32M Total Supply 999,320,060.965463 999,320,060.965463 999,320,060.965463

The current Market Cap of XChange is $ 67.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XCHANGE is 999.32M, with a total supply of 999320060.965463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.03K.