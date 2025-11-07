XChange (XCHANGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XChange (XCHANGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XChange (XCHANGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XChange (XCHANGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56.42K $ 56.42K $ 56.42K Total Supply: $ 999.32M $ 999.32M $ 999.32M Circulating Supply: $ 999.32M $ 999.32M $ 999.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.42K $ 56.42K $ 56.42K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

XChange (XCHANGE) Information XChangeSwap is an innovative platform enabling instant cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps through Twitter. By simply tweeting a command to @XChangeSwap, users can exchange tokens across over 20 blockchains without the need for traditional exchanges. This seamless process is powered by Li.FI's bridging technology, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Ideal for users seeking quick and decentralized crypto swaps. XChangeSwap is an innovative platform enabling instant cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps through Twitter. By simply tweeting a command to @XChangeSwap, users can exchange tokens across over 20 blockchains without the need for traditional exchanges. This seamless process is powered by Li.FI's bridging technology, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Ideal for users seeking quick and decentralized crypto swaps. Official Website: https://xchangeswap.com/

XChange (XCHANGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XChange (XCHANGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCHANGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCHANGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCHANGE's tokenomics, explore XCHANGE token's live price!

