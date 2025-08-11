XEND IT Price (XEND)
XEND IT (XEND) is currently trading at 0.00007029 USD with a market cap of $ 70.23K USD. XEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of XEND IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XEND IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XEND IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XEND IT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+31.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XEND IT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
+31.83%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is community tokens pushing crypto culture. Surrounding its ethos behind the famous phrase "SEND IT", Which means "to go all out or to go all in." The X is play on the roots of the token community which has spawned from the XEN world. We like to spell things with X to trademark our community influence. XEND IT is a culture meme, bringing to life a memory every crypto-bro will remember. If you have been here since the early days... you know things are better when you just XEND IT.
