What is Xenopus laevis (XENO)

Xenopus v1: A sentient memetic frog entity. The token is created through Pump.FUN: https://pump.fun/Db7ZUaWTThwZy7bVhjn5Dda8D3fbbAhihcxPV4m9pump *Xenopus laevis* have been known to survive 15 or more years in the wild and 25–30 years in captivity. Use in research: This animal is widely used because of its powerful combination of experimental tractability and close evolutionary relationship with humans, ******One of the most significant differences between *Xenopus laevis* and other frogs is its genome, which is *tetraploid*. This means that it has four copies of each chromosome instead of the typical two (diploid). This is a result of a whole-genome duplication event. Regenerative Capabilities: regenerate tissues, including limbs, spinal cords, and parts of their eyes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Xenopus laevis (XENO) Resource Official Website

Xenopus laevis (XENO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xenopus laevis (XENO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XENO token's extensive tokenomics now!