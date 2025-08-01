What is Xerberus (XER)

Xerberus is a risk and asset management blockchain designed to provide services to other blockchain ecosystems. Each node within the Xerberus blockchain computes an open-source risk model, assessing risk for most crypto assets within partner ecosystems. The produced risk ratings can be used by dApps to improve resilience and capital efficiency. Investors can benefit directly from Xerberus Risk Ratings by investing in Xerberus indexes, which provide the most secure and decentralized way to benefit from crypto volatility.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Xerberus (XER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Xerberus (XER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xerberus (XER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XER token's extensive tokenomics now!