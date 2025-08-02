What is XERO AI (XERAI)

Welcome to XERO AI The Fastest Way to Trade What’s Trending XERO AI is a cross-chain trading tool built for speed, culture, and automation. We help you react instantly to what matters — tweets, wallets, and moments that move markets. What makes XERO AI different? Comment-to-Snipe (Multi-Chain) Just reply to a tweet. XERO reads it, verifies it, and executes directly from your wallet — no tabs, no delays. (Live on Ethereum & Solana, BSC, Base, Sui, etc coming next.) X Profile Contract Sniper Monitor any X profile — whether it’s a dev, a new meme coin account, or a KOL. When they tweet a contract address, XERO AI snipes it instantly using your configured wallet. Pump.fun Telegram Bot Integration Deploy tokens directly from Telegram with auto-filled supply, and bundle setup. No coding. No site. Just type and launch. AI Branding Engine Instantly generate token names, logos, and meme visuals based on the tweet’s vibe or topic. AI Branding Engine Instantly generate token names, logos, and meme visuals based on the tweet’s vibe or topic. Bundle + Snipe Launch with up to 5 wallets in a bundle. Snipe your own token instantly. Lock your position before anyone else. No lag. No design tools. No waiting. Just fast, narrative-first trading — powered by XERO AI.

