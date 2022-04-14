XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics

XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XERO AI (XERAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
XERO AI (XERAI) Information

Welcome to XERO AI

The Fastest Way to Trade What’s Trending

XERO AI is a cross-chain trading tool built for speed, culture, and automation. We help you react instantly to what matters — tweets, wallets, and moments that move markets.

What makes XERO AI different?

Comment-to-Snipe (Multi-Chain) Just reply to a tweet. XERO reads it, verifies it, and executes directly from your wallet — no tabs, no delays. (Live on Ethereum & Solana, BSC, Base, Sui, etc coming next.)

X Profile Contract Sniper Monitor any X profile — whether it’s a dev, a new meme coin account, or a KOL. When they tweet a contract address, XERO AI snipes it instantly using your configured wallet.

Pump.fun Telegram Bot Integration Deploy tokens directly from Telegram with auto-filled supply, and bundle setup. No coding. No site. Just type and launch.

AI Branding Engine Instantly generate token names, logos, and meme visuals based on the tweet’s vibe or topic.

Bundle + Snipe Launch with up to 5 wallets in a bundle. Snipe your own token instantly. Lock your position before anyone else.

No lag. No design tools. No waiting. Just fast, narrative-first trading — powered by XERO AI.

Official Website:
https://xero-ai.io

XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XERO AI (XERAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.29K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XERO AI (XERAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XERAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XERAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XERAI's tokenomics, explore XERAI token's live price!

XERAI Price Prediction

Want to know where XERAI might be heading? Our XERAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.