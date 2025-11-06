Xertra Price (STRAX)
+2.29%
+7.60%
-13.77%
-13.77%
Xertra (STRAX) real-time price is $0.0269738. Over the past 24 hours, STRAX traded between a low of $ 0.02486972 and a high of $ 0.0292432, showing active market volatility. STRAX's all-time high price is $ 22.77, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0114071.
In terms of short-term performance, STRAX has changed by +2.29% over the past hour, +7.60% over 24 hours, and -13.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Xertra is $ 54.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STRAX is 2.02B, with a total supply of 2099571374.607354. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.84M.
During today, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ +0.00190425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ -0.0084973700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ -0.0100034144.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ -0.0205075178913995.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00190425
|+7.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0084973700
|-31.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0100034144
|-37.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0205075178913995
|-43.19%
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure.
The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++.
The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.
