XFROG is a community-driven MEME token built on the X Layer blockchain, designed to combine fun, culture, and decentralization. The first fair minting + dividend meme coin on X Layer CA: 0xaa7EDeA4F673b0259e82628103f064E884ad3d9B copy 1 Minting Rules Send 0.1 OKB to the contract address. Each minting transaction grants 5.25 million $XFROG. Each address can perform a maximum of 10 minting transactions. Any attempts beyond this limit will not receive tokens, and any excess $OKB will not be refunded. All collected $OKB will be added to the liquidity pool. 50% of the tokens will also go into the liquidity pool to ensure fairness and liquidity. Liquidity adding before launch is prohibited — any tokens attempting to be added will be sent to the burn (black hole) address.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XFROG (XFROG) How much is XFROG (XFROG) worth today? The live XFROG price in USD is 0.00002401 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XFROG to USD price? $ 0.00002401 . Check out The current price of XFROG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XFROG? The market cap for XFROG is $ 5.06M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XFROG? The circulating supply of XFROG is 210.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XFROG? XFROG achieved an ATH price of 0.00003795 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XFROG? XFROG saw an ATL price of 0.00002218 USD . What is the trading volume of XFROG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XFROG is -- USD . Will XFROG go higher this year? XFROG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XFROG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

