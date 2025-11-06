XGame (XGAME) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00707323 $ 0.00707323 $ 0.00707323 24H Low $ 0.00761802 $ 0.00761802 $ 0.00761802 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00707323$ 0.00707323 $ 0.00707323 24H High $ 0.00761802$ 0.00761802 $ 0.00761802 All Time High $ 0.053131$ 0.053131 $ 0.053131 Lowest Price $ 0.00600207$ 0.00600207 $ 0.00600207 Price Change (1H) +0.30% Price Change (1D) -2.66% Price Change (7D) -48.82% Price Change (7D) -48.82%

XGame (XGAME) real-time price is $0.00715115. Over the past 24 hours, XGAME traded between a low of $ 0.00707323 and a high of $ 0.00761802, showing active market volatility. XGAME's all-time high price is $ 0.053131, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00600207.

In terms of short-term performance, XGAME has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, -2.66% over 24 hours, and -48.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XGame (XGAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.15M$ 7.15M $ 7.15M Circulation Supply 375.34M 375.34M 375.34M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XGame is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XGAME is 375.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.15M.