XGame (XGAME) Tokenomics

XGame (XGAME) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XGame (XGAME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:15:30 (UTC+8)
USD

XGame (XGAME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XGame (XGAME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.62M
$ 2.62M$ 2.62M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 375.34M
$ 375.34M$ 375.34M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.98M
$ 6.98M$ 6.98M
All-Time High:
$ 0.053131
$ 0.053131$ 0.053131
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00600207
$ 0.00600207$ 0.00600207
Current Price:
$ 0.00712655
$ 0.00712655$ 0.00712655

XGame (XGAME) Information

On chain Casino. Transparent. Unstoppable.

GLI-19 certification brings real casino standards to blockchain.

Every outcome is recorded on chain, audited, and provably fair.

The thrill of gaming meets the security of verifiable smart contracts.

The first title is Crash by XGame, provably fair and GLI-19 certified.

The official token of the XGAME casino layer!

XGAME is a multi-chain casino ecosystem with GLI-19 certification and on-chain transparency.

Powered by the first ever fully on chain Affiliate System.

Rewards are tracked and paid immediately, powered by smart contracts.

Available on Pulsechain, Base and Binance Smart Chain.

Official Website:
https://xgame.io/

XGame (XGAME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XGame (XGAME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XGAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XGAME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XGAME's tokenomics, explore XGAME token's live price!

XGAME Price Prediction

Want to know where XGAME might be heading? Our XGAME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy