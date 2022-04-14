xHashtag (XTAG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xHashtag (XTAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xHashtag (XTAG) Information Building on Solana, xHashtag is a DAO for the FutureOfWork that helps Communities grow by engaging in Play2Earn. Projects can leverage community talent to accelerate community growth by rewarding valuable actions in their own tokens with optional vesting to balance sell pressure. From a user's perspective, xHashtag offers a way to earn crypto rewards for completing an array of on-chain and off-chain activities, while for the project, it presents a way to effectively increase off-chain and on-chain engagement on a daily basis through tokenized rewards.With xHashtag, users can start earning crypto with zero investment & risk and staking XTAG enhances the earning potential of the user. Official Website: https://www.xhashtag.io/ Buy XTAG Now!

xHashtag (XTAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xHashtag (XTAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.31M $ 1.31M $ 1.31M All-Time High: $ 4.52 $ 4.52 $ 4.52 All-Time Low: $ 0.00952534 $ 0.00952534 $ 0.00952534 Current Price: $ 0.01307882 $ 0.01307882 $ 0.01307882 Learn more about xHashtag (XTAG) price

xHashtag (XTAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xHashtag (XTAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XTAG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XTAG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XTAG's tokenomics, explore XTAG token's live price!

XTAG Price Prediction Want to know where XTAG might be heading? Our XTAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XTAG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!