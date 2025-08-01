XiaoBai Price (XIAOBAI)
XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 819.53K USD. XIAOBAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of XiaoBai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XiaoBai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XiaoBai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XiaoBai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XiaoBai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-18.57%
-13.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$XIAOBAI is a community-driven meme token inspired by the beloved TikTok stars Manyu (a Shiba Inu) and Xiaobai (a West Highland White Terrier), known for their charming spa day videos. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $XIAOBAI aims to unite pet lovers and crypto enthusiasts in a fun, engaging ecosystem.The token seeks to capitalize on the viral popularity of its canine mascots, potentially supporting initiatives like pet-related charities, NFT collections, or community events. With a focus on social media engagement, $XIAOBAI offers investors a chance to participate in a lighthearted, meme-fueled crypto project with high growth potential, though it carries the inherent risks of speculative assets.
Understanding the tokenomics of XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XIAOBAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
