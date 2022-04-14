XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XiaoBai (XIAOBAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) Information $XIAOBAI is a community-driven meme token inspired by the beloved TikTok stars Manyu (a Shiba Inu) and Xiaobai (a West Highland White Terrier), known for their charming spa day videos. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $XIAOBAI aims to unite pet lovers and crypto enthusiasts in a fun, engaging ecosystem.The token seeks to capitalize on the viral popularity of its canine mascots, potentially supporting initiatives like pet-related charities, NFT collections, or community events. With a focus on social media engagement, $XIAOBAI offers investors a chance to participate in a lighthearted, meme-fueled crypto project with high growth potential, though it carries the inherent risks of speculative assets. Official Website: https://xiaobai.digital Buy XIAOBAI Now!

XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XiaoBai (XIAOBAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 741.25K Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 1,000.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 741.25K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XiaoBai (XIAOBAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XIAOBAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XIAOBAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XIAOBAI's tokenomics, explore XIAOBAI token's live price!

