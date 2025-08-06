What is Xidar (IDA)

The IDA token represent a vital utility asset within the XIDAR ecosystem and play a pivotal role in all our products and services. In particular, IDA tokens will empower users with decision-making capabilities in our upcoming investment DAO and provide access to premium features within the XIDAR wallet. Additionally, we plan to announce further benefits related to our upcoming no-code dApp creator. Further details regarding the various utilities and potential governance systems are currently under review and will be revealed at the appropriate time.

