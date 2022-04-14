Xidar (IDA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xidar (IDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xidar (IDA) Information The IDA token represent a vital utility asset within the XIDAR ecosystem and play a pivotal role in all our products and services. In particular, IDA tokens will empower users with decision-making capabilities in our upcoming investment DAO and provide access to premium features within the XIDAR wallet. Additionally, we plan to announce further benefits related to our upcoming no-code dApp creator. Further details regarding the various utilities and potential governance systems are currently under review and will be revealed at the appropriate time. Official Website: https://xidar.io Buy IDA Now!

Xidar (IDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xidar (IDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 240.00M $ 240.00M $ 240.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.62K $ 42.62K $ 42.62K All-Time High: $ 0.10833 $ 0.10833 $ 0.10833 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001776 $ 0.0001776 $ 0.0001776 Learn more about Xidar (IDA) price

Xidar (IDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xidar (IDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDA's tokenomics, explore IDA token's live price!

IDA Price Prediction Want to know where IDA might be heading? Our IDA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IDA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!