What is XIIICOIN (XIII)

The name $XIII (pronounced sh-ii) originates from the number 13 in Roman Numerals. The number 13 is the ultimate legendary meme within the Injective community. The OG nINJas determined, through a series of complex calculations & economic projections, that the ‘make-it’ bag of $INJ was in fact 13. A higher number would ultimately lead to greed, strife, & a selfish life, whilst a lower number would unfortunately ensure continued, entrenched poverty. $XIII is all we need! From that moment onwards, nINJas only ever needed 13 $INJ (or 13 injae, 13 injies).

XIIICOIN (XIII) Resource Official Website

XIIICOIN (XIII) Tokenomics

