XIIICOIN Price (XIII)
XIIICOIN (XIII) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XIII to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XIII to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XIII price information.
During today, the price change of XIIICOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XIIICOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XIIICOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XIIICOIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XIIICOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-19.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The name $XIII (pronounced sh-ii) originates from the number 13 in Roman Numerals. The number 13 is the ultimate legendary meme within the Injective community. The OG nINJas determined, through a series of complex calculations & economic projections, that the ‘make-it’ bag of $INJ was in fact 13. A higher number would ultimately lead to greed, strife, & a selfish life, whilst a lower number would unfortunately ensure continued, entrenched poverty. $XIII is all we need! From that moment onwards, nINJas only ever needed 13 $INJ (or 13 injae, 13 injies).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of XIIICOIN (XIII) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XIII token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XIII to VND
₫--
|1 XIII to AUD
A$--
|1 XIII to GBP
￡--
|1 XIII to EUR
€--
|1 XIII to USD
$--
|1 XIII to MYR
RM--
|1 XIII to TRY
₺--
|1 XIII to JPY
¥--
|1 XIII to ARS
ARS$--
|1 XIII to RUB
₽--
|1 XIII to INR
₹--
|1 XIII to IDR
Rp--
|1 XIII to KRW
₩--
|1 XIII to PHP
₱--
|1 XIII to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XIII to BRL
R$--
|1 XIII to CAD
C$--
|1 XIII to BDT
৳--
|1 XIII to NGN
₦--
|1 XIII to UAH
₴--
|1 XIII to VES
Bs--
|1 XIII to CLP
$--
|1 XIII to PKR
Rs--
|1 XIII to KZT
₸--
|1 XIII to THB
฿--
|1 XIII to TWD
NT$--
|1 XIII to AED
د.إ--
|1 XIII to CHF
Fr--
|1 XIII to HKD
HK$--
|1 XIII to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XIII to MXN
$--
|1 XIII to PLN
zł--
|1 XIII to RON
лв--
|1 XIII to SEK
kr--
|1 XIII to BGN
лв--
|1 XIII to HUF
Ft--
|1 XIII to CZK
Kč--
|1 XIII to KWD
د.ك--
|1 XIII to ILS
₪--