XIIICOIN (XIII) Information The name $XIII (pronounced sh-ii) originates from the number 13 in Roman Numerals. The number 13 is the ultimate legendary meme within the Injective community. The OG nINJas determined, through a series of complex calculations & economic projections, that the ‘make-it’ bag of $INJ was in fact 13. A higher number would ultimately lead to greed, strife, & a selfish life, whilst a lower number would unfortunately ensure continued, entrenched poverty. $XIII is all we need! From that moment onwards, nINJas only ever needed 13 $INJ (or 13 injae, 13 injies). Official Website: https://xiiicoin.com Buy XIII Now!

XIIICOIN (XIII) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XIIICOIN (XIII), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.00B $ 13.00B $ 13.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.66K $ 73.66K $ 73.66K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about XIIICOIN (XIII) price

XIIICOIN (XIII) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XIIICOIN (XIII) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XIII tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XIII tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XIII's tokenomics, explore XIII token's live price!

