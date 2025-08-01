What is Xing Xing (XING)

$XING is a heartwarming memecoin inspired by Xing Xing, the one-armed Tibetan macaque who was rescued and has lived with Grandma for over 15 years. Together, they’ve overcome incredible odds, and their bond is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the power of second chances. This coin brings those same values to the world of cryptocurrency, encouraging a community where strength, love and support thrive. Much like Xing Xings story of survival and love, $XING reminds us that even in the toughest times we can persevere, build connections and rise above. With humor, heart and a deep sense of community, $XING is here to spread positivity and empower holders with the spirit of compassion and resilience.

Xing Xing (XING) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xing Xing (XING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XING token's extensive tokenomics now!