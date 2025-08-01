Xing Xing Price (XING)
Xing Xing (XING) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 267.58K USD. XING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XING to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XING price information.
During today, the price change of Xing Xing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xing Xing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xing Xing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xing Xing to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xing Xing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-10.35%
-6.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$XING is a heartwarming memecoin inspired by Xing Xing, the one-armed Tibetan macaque who was rescued and has lived with Grandma for over 15 years. Together, they’ve overcome incredible odds, and their bond is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the power of second chances. This coin brings those same values to the world of cryptocurrency, encouraging a community where strength, love and support thrive. Much like Xing Xings story of survival and love, $XING reminds us that even in the toughest times we can persevere, build connections and rise above. With humor, heart and a deep sense of community, $XING is here to spread positivity and empower holders with the spirit of compassion and resilience.
