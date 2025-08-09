xJEWEL Price (XJEWEL)
xJEWEL (XJEWEL) is currently trading at 0.073125 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XJEWEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XJEWEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XJEWEL price information.
During today, the price change of xJEWEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xJEWEL to USD was $ +0.0014526720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xJEWEL to USD was $ -0.0081757552.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xJEWEL to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of xJEWEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of xJEWEL (XJEWEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XJEWEL token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 XJEWEL to VND
₫1,924.284375
|1 XJEWEL to AUD
A$0.11188125
|1 XJEWEL to GBP
￡0.0541125
|1 XJEWEL to EUR
€0.06215625
|1 XJEWEL to USD
$0.073125
|1 XJEWEL to MYR
RM0.31005
|1 XJEWEL to TRY
₺2.97399375
|1 XJEWEL to JPY
¥10.749375
|1 XJEWEL to ARS
ARS$96.2164125
|1 XJEWEL to RUB
₽5.84926875
|1 XJEWEL to INR
₹6.414525
|1 XJEWEL to IDR
Rp1,179.43531875
|1 XJEWEL to KRW
₩101.56185
|1 XJEWEL to PHP
₱4.14984375
|1 XJEWEL to EGP
￡E.3.5494875
|1 XJEWEL to BRL
R$0.39706875
|1 XJEWEL to CAD
C$0.10018125
|1 XJEWEL to BDT
৳8.877375
|1 XJEWEL to NGN
₦111.98289375
|1 XJEWEL to UAH
₴3.02225625
|1 XJEWEL to VES
Bs9.36
|1 XJEWEL to CLP
$70.785
|1 XJEWEL to PKR
Rs20.7324
|1 XJEWEL to KZT
₸39.48384375
|1 XJEWEL to THB
฿2.3634
|1 XJEWEL to TWD
NT$2.1864375
|1 XJEWEL to AED
د.إ0.26836875
|1 XJEWEL to CHF
Fr0.0585
|1 XJEWEL to HKD
HK$0.5733
|1 XJEWEL to MAD
.د.م0.66105
|1 XJEWEL to MXN
$1.3586625
|1 XJEWEL to PLN
zł0.266175
|1 XJEWEL to RON
лв0.31809375
|1 XJEWEL to SEK
kr0.69980625
|1 XJEWEL to BGN
лв0.12211875
|1 XJEWEL to HUF
Ft24.82959375
|1 XJEWEL to CZK
Kč1.5341625
|1 XJEWEL to KWD
د.ك0.022303125
|1 XJEWEL to ILS
₪0.25081875