XNET Mobile (XNET) Tokenomics

XNET Mobile (XNET) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XNET Mobile (XNET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

XNET Mobile (XNET) Information

$XNET is a utility token designed to power our decentralized mobile network, aiming to revolutionize the telecom industry by leveraging crowdsourced connectivity. XNET Mobile acts as a neutral host operator, incentivizing participation and rewarding contributors for offloading cellular data from major carriers.

The token is designed to foster a self-sustaining economy, where deployers are incentivized to contribute to the growth and stability of the network. Through these mechanisms, XNET seeks to significantly expand its mobile network, empowering both users and operators within its framework.

Official Website:
https://xnet.company/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.xnetmobile.com/token/

XNET Mobile (XNET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XNET Mobile (XNET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.06M
$ 3.06M$ 3.06M
Total Supply:
$ 1.31B
$ 1.31B$ 1.31B
Circulating Supply:
$ 137.46M
$ 137.46M$ 137.46M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 29.10M
$ 29.10M$ 29.10M
All-Time High:
$ 0.267945
$ 0.267945$ 0.267945
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01211358
$ 0.01211358$ 0.01211358
Current Price:
$ 0.02224545
$ 0.02224545$ 0.02224545

XNET Mobile (XNET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XNET Mobile (XNET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XNET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XNET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XNET's tokenomics, explore XNET token's live price!

XNET Price Prediction

Want to know where XNET might be heading? Our XNET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.