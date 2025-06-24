What is XODEX (XODEX)

XODEX is an advanced DeFi platform that combines AI-driven execution, real-time market intelligence, and Omni-chain functionality to deliver institutional-grade advantages to users of all experience levels. At the core of XODEX is XOAI, an advanced AI agent that scans the market, verifies contracts, and executes trades with precision, allowing everyday investors and traders the opportunity to swim with the whales. Integrated into Telegram’s 950M+ user ecosystem and with a desktop app around the corner, XOAI enables fast, automated, and secure sniping on Solana with built-in contract risk analysis and liquidity screening.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XODEX (XODEX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

XODEX (XODEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XODEX (XODEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XODEX token's extensive tokenomics now!