XOE (XOE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00020154 $ 0.00020154 $ 0.00020154 24H Low $ 0.00024646 $ 0.00024646 $ 0.00024646 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00020154$ 0.00020154 $ 0.00020154 24H High $ 0.00024646$ 0.00024646 $ 0.00024646 All Time High $ 0.00024646$ 0.00024646 $ 0.00024646 Lowest Price $ 0.00020154$ 0.00020154 $ 0.00020154 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -17.64% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

XOE (XOE) real-time price is $0.00020242. Over the past 24 hours, XOE traded between a low of $ 0.00020154 and a high of $ 0.00024646, showing active market volatility. XOE's all-time high price is $ 0.00024646, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00020154.

In terms of short-term performance, XOE has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -17.64% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XOE (XOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 165.23K$ 165.23K $ 165.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 202.42K$ 202.42K $ 202.42K Circulation Supply 816.26M 816.26M 816.26M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XOE is $ 165.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XOE is 816.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.42K.