XOXNO Staked EGLD Price (XEGLD)
XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD) is currently trading at 14.51 USD with a market cap of $ 723.15K USD. XEGLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XEGLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEGLD price information.
During today, the price change of XOXNO Staked EGLD to USD was $ -1.32808127479366.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XOXNO Staked EGLD to USD was $ +0.6522361080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XOXNO Staked EGLD to USD was $ -1.2423171800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XOXNO Staked EGLD to USD was $ -3.01824208992429.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.32808127479366
|-8.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6522361080
|+4.50%
|60 Days
|$ -1.2423171800
|-8.56%
|90 Days
|$ -3.01824208992429
|-17.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of XOXNO Staked EGLD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.74%
-8.38%
-10.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xEGLD is a derivative token of EGLD, created by XOXNO on the MultiversX blockchain. It functions as a liquid staking solution, enabling users to stake any amount of EGLD and participate in the network’s proof-of-stake consensus without traditional staking limitations. Users receive xEGLD tokens upon staking, which represent their staked assets. These tokens remain liquid, allowing trading, lending, or use in DeFi strategies like liquidity provision within the MultiversX ecosystem. The project enhances network security while offering flexibility and access to decentralized finance opportunities for users.
