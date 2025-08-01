What is xPACK (XPACK)

HashPack is the leading retail wallet on Hedera Hashgraph with a fantastic user experience for defi, NFTs and dApps. The wallet is non-custodial, audited and features free email account creation as well as seed phrase based account creation. HashPack is integrated with every major dApp in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem and is deeply involved in the retail and developer communities. The introduction of PACK and xPACK offer the users at HashPack a fresh new way of engage with the Hedera ecosystem while being rewarded for using its services.

xPACK (XPACK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

xPACK (XPACK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of xPACK (XPACK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.