What is Xpedition (XPED)

XPED is the native utility token of SITEnetwork, a global open ecosystem of immersive, web-based tourism experiences that bridge real-world destinations with their metaverse twins. Accessible on any internet enabled device, it is designed for accessibility, scalability, sustainability, and decentralised engagement. XPED enables seamless transactions and rewards across a dynamic hybrid tourism landscape. Within SITEnetwork, XPED unlocks exclusive AR/VR travel experiences, premium digital events and access to virtual showcases of tourist destinations around the world. Users can collect Proof-of-Visit NFTs, redeem tokens for rare digital souvenirs, and participate in time-travel simulations or multilingual guided tours. Every interaction becomes a monetisable opportunity – from tipping local storytellers to earning for ethical travel choices and user- generated content. SITEnetwork is currently building tourism destination twins in a number of countries around the world.

Xpedition (XPED) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Xpedition (XPED) Tokenomics

