Xpedition Price (XPED)
Xpedition (XPED) is currently trading at 0.03359964 USD with a market cap of $ 4.91M USD. XPED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XPED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPED price information.
During today, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ +0.00087872.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00087872
|+2.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xpedition: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
+2.69%
+2.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XPED is the native utility token of SITEnetwork, a global open ecosystem of immersive, web-based tourism experiences that bridge real-world destinations with their metaverse twins. Accessible on any internet enabled device, it is designed for accessibility, scalability, sustainability, and decentralised engagement. XPED enables seamless transactions and rewards across a dynamic hybrid tourism landscape. Within SITEnetwork, XPED unlocks exclusive AR/VR travel experiences, premium digital events and access to virtual showcases of tourist destinations around the world. Users can collect Proof-of-Visit NFTs, redeem tokens for rare digital souvenirs, and participate in time-travel simulations or multilingual guided tours. Every interaction becomes a monetisable opportunity – from tipping local storytellers to earning for ethical travel choices and user- generated content. SITEnetwork is currently building tourism destination twins in a number of countries around the world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Xpedition (XPED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPED token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XPED to VND
₫884.1745266
|1 XPED to AUD
A$0.052079442
|1 XPED to GBP
￡0.02519973
|1 XPED to EUR
€0.0292316868
|1 XPED to USD
$0.03359964
|1 XPED to MYR
RM0.1434704628
|1 XPED to TRY
₺1.3661613624
|1 XPED to JPY
¥5.039946
|1 XPED to ARS
ARS$46.0899701736
|1 XPED to RUB
₽2.6960351136
|1 XPED to INR
₹2.9372805288
|1 XPED to IDR
Rp550.8136823616
|1 XPED to KRW
₩47.1903583836
|1 XPED to PHP
₱1.9575150264
|1 XPED to EGP
￡E.1.6336144968
|1 XPED to BRL
R$0.1878219876
|1 XPED to CAD
C$0.0463675032
|1 XPED to BDT
৳4.1052040152
|1 XPED to NGN
₦51.4541526996
|1 XPED to UAH
₴1.4007689916
|1 XPED to VES
Bs4.13275572
|1 XPED to CLP
$32.69244972
|1 XPED to PKR
Rs9.5261699328
|1 XPED to KZT
₸18.2704762428
|1 XPED to THB
฿1.1030761812
|1 XPED to TWD
NT$1.006309218
|1 XPED to AED
د.إ0.1233106788
|1 XPED to CHF
Fr0.0272157084
|1 XPED to HKD
HK$0.2634211776
|1 XPED to MAD
.د.م0.3064287168
|1 XPED to MXN
$0.6360411852
|1 XPED to PLN
zł0.12599865
|1 XPED to RON
лв0.1491824016
|1 XPED to SEK
kr0.3296124684
|1 XPED to BGN
лв0.0574553844
|1 XPED to HUF
Ft11.7726418632
|1 XPED to CZK
Kč0.7230642528
|1 XPED to KWD
د.ك0.01028148984
|1 XPED to ILS
₪0.1149107688