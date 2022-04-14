Xpedition (XPED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xpedition (XPED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xpedition (XPED) Information XPED is the native utility token of SITEnetwork, a global open ecosystem of immersive, web-based tourism experiences that bridge real-world destinations with their metaverse twins. Accessible on any internet enabled device, it is designed for accessibility, scalability, sustainability, and decentralised engagement. XPED enables seamless transactions and rewards across a dynamic hybrid tourism landscape. Within SITEnetwork, XPED unlocks exclusive AR/VR travel experiences, premium digital events and access to virtual showcases of tourist destinations around the world. Users can collect Proof-of-Visit NFTs, redeem tokens for rare digital souvenirs, and participate in time-travel simulations or multilingual guided tours. Every interaction becomes a monetisable opportunity – from tipping local storytellers to earning for ethical travel choices and user- generated content. SITEnetwork is currently building tourism destination twins in a number of countries around the world. Official Website: https://xped.sitenetwork.io Whitepaper: https://xped.sitenetwork.io/whitepaper Buy XPED Now!

Xpedition (XPED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xpedition (XPED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.90M $ 5.90M $ 5.90M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 175.51M $ 175.51M $ 175.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.80M $ 16.80M $ 16.80M All-Time High: $ 0.03390842 $ 0.03390842 $ 0.03390842 All-Time Low: $ 0.03049721 $ 0.03049721 $ 0.03049721 Current Price: $ 0.03363185 $ 0.03363185 $ 0.03363185 Learn more about Xpedition (XPED) price

Xpedition (XPED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xpedition (XPED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPED's tokenomics, explore XPED token's live price!

XPED Price Prediction Want to know where XPED might be heading? Our XPED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XPED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!