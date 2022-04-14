Xpendium (XPND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xpendium (XPND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xpendium (XPND) Information "Xpendium ($XPND) is the native token for Time Raiders. Time Raiders is a fast-paced Shoot and Loot, Time Travel, Play-To-Earn, NFT game. Players travel through time and fight enemies to find loot. They can use this precious loot to power up their characters and weapons, craft it into new items, or sell it. Everything in the game is an NFT that can be traded for Xpendium ($XPND). " Official Website: https://timeraiders.io/ Buy XPND Now!

Xpendium (XPND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xpendium (XPND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.57K $ 45.57K $ 45.57K All-Time High: $ 0.03427597 $ 0.03427597 $ 0.03427597 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003149 $ 0.00003149 $ 0.00003149 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Xpendium (XPND) price

Xpendium (XPND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xpendium (XPND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPND's tokenomics, explore XPND token's live price!

XPND Price Prediction
Want to know where XPND might be heading? Our XPND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

