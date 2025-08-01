XPi Price (XPI)
XPi (XPI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 191.84K USD. XPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPI price information.
During today, the price change of XPi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XPi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XPi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XPi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XPi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-6.05%
-9.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity. At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.
