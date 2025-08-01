XPLA Price (XPLA)
XPLA (XPLA) is currently trading at 0.03702233 USD with a market cap of $ 30.67M USD. XPLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XPLA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPLA price information.
During today, the price change of XPLA to USD was $ -0.00241514556039658.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XPLA to USD was $ -0.0056490966.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XPLA to USD was $ -0.0034818538.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XPLA to USD was $ -0.00674983325709464.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00241514556039658
|-6.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0056490966
|-15.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0034818538
|-9.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00674983325709464
|-15.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of XPLA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
-6.12%
-13.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XPLA is a Layer 1 blockchain that serves as a hub for digital media content. It encompasses a wide range of digital content, including Web3 games, blockchain gaming platform, NFT marketplace, and metaverse, with the intent of ‘Explore & Play.’ With a leading blockchain infrastructure empowered by a sustainable ecosystem, native SDK, and diverse middleware that fosters a developer-friendly environment, XPLA takes a leap as the core global blockchain hub. XPLA is a collaborative blockchain, where partners with expertise in technology, security, and content come together to contribute their exceptional skills. Central to its mission is the creation of a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, anchored by the 'Play to Own' principle. This ethos ensures that the ownership and efforts of gamers are respected and valued. XPLA Mainnet utilizes the Cosmos SDK and expands consistently through interoperability with various chains based on Cosmos IBC. It has established an environment that supports COSMWASM and EVM for active interaction with other ecosystems and is compatible with smart contracts coded in Solidity through EVM compatibility. Within the XPLA mainnet, a vibrant ecosystem of diverse genres of games and DApps is continuously maturing. Having recently onboarded top-notch IPs such as The Walking Dead: All-Stars, Summoners War: Chronicles, and MiniGame Party, including the first cross-chain game, Idle Ninja Online, XPLA is not merely progressing, but propelling ahead as a pivotal, content-driven blockchain, exhibiting an impressive spectrum of services.
Understanding the tokenomics of XPLA (XPLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 XPLA to VND
₫974.24261395
|1 XPLA to AUD
A$0.0573846115
|1 XPLA to GBP
￡0.0277667475
|1 XPLA to EUR
€0.0322094271
|1 XPLA to USD
$0.03702233
