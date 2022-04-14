Xrpatriot (XRPATRIOT) Information

XRPATRIOT is a community-driven token on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), focused on promoting patriotism and financial freedom through cryptocurrency. It aims to unite supporters of XRP and decentralization, emphasizing liberty and camaraderie. The project includes an associated NFT collection called The Patriots Club, featuring 1,776 unique NFTs that represent membership in the ecosystem. These NFTs are traded on platforms like xrp.cafe, with a floor price around 27 XRP. The token, traded on First Ledger, has a price of approximately $0.1336, with a 10.2% increase in the last 24 hours and a market cap of about $366,323. The project markets itself as a cultural movement, but some sources note a lack of verified supply data and limited exchange listings, suggesting caution for investors.