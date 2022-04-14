Xrpturbo (XRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xrpturbo (XRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xrpturbo (XRT) Information XRPTurbo is a pioneering platform serving as the first AI Agent & RWA Launchpad on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).It introduces autonomous AI-driven agents and RWA projects into the XRP ecosystem, enabling intelligent automation across a range of blockchain activities.By leveraging XRPL's fast and low-cost transactions, XRPTurbo integrates AI capabilities directly into on-chain operations, bringing new efficiency and utility to the network.The platform empowers users to deploy AI Agents that can interact with XRPL and external systems, enhancing the functionality of XRP-based applications. Official Website: https://xrpturbo.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.xrpturbo.com/

Xrpturbo (XRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xrpturbo (XRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.54M $ 3.54M $ 3.54M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.54M $ 3.54M $ 3.54M All-Time High: $ 0.099988 $ 0.099988 $ 0.099988 All-Time Low: $ 0.00604123 $ 0.00604123 $ 0.00604123 Current Price: $ 0.03537264 $ 0.03537264 $ 0.03537264 Learn more about Xrpturbo (XRT) price

Xrpturbo (XRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xrpturbo (XRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

