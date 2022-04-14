Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Xspectra Ai ($XAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Information

X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment.

At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization.

Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://xspectraai.io/
Whitepaper:
https://xspectraai.gitbook.io/x-spectra

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xspectra Ai ($XAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 13.24K
$ 13.24K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 13.24K
$ 13.24K
All-Time High:
$ 0.093458
$ 0.093458
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00112861
$ 0.00112861
Current Price:
$ 0.00132407
$ 0.00132407

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Xspectra Ai ($XAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $XAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $XAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $XAI's tokenomics, explore $XAI token's live price!

$XAI Price Prediction

Want to know where $XAI might be heading? Our $XAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.