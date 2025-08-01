What is XTblock (XTT-B20)

A hyper-capable network, XTblock aims to deliver not only a high-performance blockchain, but also the ability to decentralise artificial intelligence and bot computing. Therefore a powerful blockchain that will address the issues of speed, high latency and scalability is only one of its use cases. It's applicability goes far beyond. As you will see in our roadmap and business model (available on our website http://xtblock.io), we are currently developing various scientific and commercial use cases to demonstrate the performance and real-world viability of this hyper-capable network. In short, the XTblock network will be applicable to every industry. Some key milestones in the pipeline, that are intended to prove these capabilities, are various applications within the realm of decentralised finance [DeFi], decentralised AI, decentralised live video streaming, an NFT marketplace, crypto market analysis bots, crypto trading bots, and much more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XTblock (XTT-B20) Resource Official Website

XTblock (XTT-B20) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XTblock (XTT-B20) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XTT-B20 token's extensive tokenomics now!