XTblock (XTT-B20) Information

A hyper-capable network, XTblock aims to deliver not only a high-performance blockchain, but also the ability to decentralise artificial intelligence and bot computing. Therefore a powerful blockchain that will address the issues of speed, high latency and scalability is only one of its use cases. It's applicability goes far beyond.

As you will see in our roadmap and business model (available on our website http://xtblock.io), we are currently developing various scientific and commercial use cases to demonstrate the performance and real-world viability of this hyper-capable network. In short, the XTblock network will be applicable to every industry.

Some key milestones in the pipeline, that are intended to prove these capabilities, are various applications within the realm of decentralised finance [DeFi], decentralised AI, decentralised live video streaming, an NFT marketplace, crypto market analysis bots, crypto trading bots, and much more.