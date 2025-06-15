XTP Price (XTP)
The live price of XTP (XTP) today is 0.00089424 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.38M USD. XTP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XTP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XTP price change within the day is +13.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.78B USD
During today, the price change of XTP to USD was $ +0.00010728.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XTP to USD was $ -0.0002406871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XTP to USD was $ -0.0002406871.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XTP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010728
|+13.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002406871
|-26.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002406871
|-26.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XTP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+13.63%
+0.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tap offers one-stop services for all cryptocurrency participants, removing financial boundaries by supporting seamless connections with all banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into XTP, users can trade various cryptocurrencies using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone, anywhere in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.
