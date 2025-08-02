XVGARB Price (XVGARB)
XVGARB (XVGARB) is currently trading at 0.00000634 USD with a market cap of $ 22.18K USD. XVGARB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XVGARB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XVGARB price information.
During today, the price change of XVGARB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XVGARB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XVGARB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XVGARB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XVGARB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.79%
-8.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XVGARB is pegged to the value of the Arbitrum One chain! It thrives by offering lightning-fast transactions and low fees powered by one of the most adopted rollups in Web3. This launch connects Verge holders with a vast DeFi ecosystem and efficient Layer 2 UX that rivals centralized exchanges in speed. This token was one of 6 that was offered in the XVGSuite Pinksale! Please visit our telegram channel if you have further questions!
Understanding the tokenomics of XVGARB (XVGARB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XVGARB token's extensive tokenomics now!
