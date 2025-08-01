XVGAVA Price (XVGAVA)
XVGAVA (XVGAVA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 61.14K USD. XVGAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XVGAVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XVGAVA price information.
During today, the price change of XVGAVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XVGAVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XVGAVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XVGAVA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XVGAVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XVGAVA is the Avalanche-based XVG-branded token that shares a unified contract address with its counterparts on 10+ other chains. Pegged directly to AVAX, XVGAVA enables fast, low-cost swaps and seamless compatibility within Avalanche's thriving DeFi ecosystem. By eliminating the need for wrapped assets or bridges, it offers a native-like experience and positions XVG at the forefront of multichain usability and innovation.
