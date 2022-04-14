XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XVGOPT (XVGOPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Information XVGOPT is the Optimism-based XVG-branded token that brings Verge’s ethos and value to one of the most scalable Layer 2 ecosystems on Ethereum. As part of the XVG token suite, it shares the same unified contract address across multiple chains, simplifying verification and integration. Paired exclusively with OP, the Optimism governance token, XVGOPT supports fast, low-cost transactions and future-ready DeFi applications and is backed by the Optimism layers value. Official Website: https://XVGTokens.com Buy XVGOPT Now!

Market Cap: $ 60.28K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.28K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Understanding the tokenomics of XVGOPT (XVGOPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVGOPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVGOPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

XVGOPT Price Prediction Want to know where XVGOPT might be heading? Our XVGOPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XVGOPT token's Price Prediction now!

