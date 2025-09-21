The live XVGSON price today is 0.00000478 USD. Track real-time XVGSON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XVGSON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live XVGSON price today is 0.00000478 USD. Track real-time XVGSON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XVGSON price trend easily at MEXC now.

XVGSON Price (XVGSON)

1 XVGSON to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.50%1D
XVGSON (XVGSON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-21 12:47:59 (UTC+8)

XVGSON (XVGSON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000466
$ 0.00000466$ 0.00000466
24H Low
$ 0.00000479
$ 0.00000479$ 0.00000479
24H High

$ 0.00000466
$ 0.00000466$ 0.00000466

$ 0.00000479
$ 0.00000479$ 0.00000479

$ 0.00000479
$ 0.00000479$ 0.00000479

$ 0.00000466
$ 0.00000466$ 0.00000466

+0.11%

+0.58%

--

--

XVGSON (XVGSON) real-time price is $0.00000478. Over the past 24 hours, XVGSON traded between a low of $ 0.00000466 and a high of $ 0.00000479, showing active market volatility. XVGSON's all-time high price is $ 0.00000479, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000466.

In terms of short-term performance, XVGSON has changed by +0.11% over the past hour, +0.58% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XVGSON (XVGSON) Market Information

$ 47.76K
$ 47.76K$ 47.76K

--
----

$ 47.76K
$ 47.76K$ 47.76K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XVGSON is $ 47.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVGSON is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.76K.

XVGSON (XVGSON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of XVGSON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XVGSON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XVGSON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XVGSON to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.58%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is XVGSON (XVGSON)

XVGSON is a professionally designed, exchange-focused token deployed on the Sonic Labs blockchain. It is uniquely pegged to “S,” Sonic’s native currency, ensuring clear and stable on-chain liquidity. As part of the XVG suite, XVGSON shares a single, unified contract address with ten other XVG tokens across multiple chains, enabling seamless cross-chain recognition, trust, and trading without the need for wrapped assets or complex bridging solutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XVGSON (XVGSON) Resource

Official Website

XVGSON Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XVGSON (XVGSON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XVGSON (XVGSON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XVGSON.

Check the XVGSON price prediction now!

XVGSON to Local Currencies

XVGSON (XVGSON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XVGSON (XVGSON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XVGSON token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XVGSON (XVGSON)

How much is XVGSON (XVGSON) worth today?
The live XVGSON price in USD is 0.00000478 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XVGSON to USD price?
The current price of XVGSON to USD is $ 0.00000478. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XVGSON?
The market cap for XVGSON is $ 47.76K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XVGSON?
The circulating supply of XVGSON is 10.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XVGSON?
XVGSON achieved an ATH price of 0.00000479 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XVGSON?
XVGSON saw an ATL price of 0.00000466 USD.
What is the trading volume of XVGSON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XVGSON is -- USD.
Will XVGSON go higher this year?
XVGSON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XVGSON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

