XVGZKE Price (XVGZKE)
XVGZKE (XVGZKE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 48.98K USD. XVGZKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XVGZKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XVGZKE price information.
During today, the price change of XVGZKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XVGZKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XVGZKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XVGZKE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XVGZKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.81%
+1.65%
-9.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XVGZKE is the XVG-branded token deployed on zkSync Era, a zero-knowledge rollup chain optimized for fast, low-cost Ethereum-compatible transactions. As part of the XVG token suite, XVGZKE shares the exact same contract address as its counterparts across multiple leading smart chains, offering an unprecedented level of interoperability and simplicity. This unified address system eliminates the confusion of wrapped assets and cross-chain variations, making XVGZKE instantly recognizable and verifiable. Its presence on zkSync Era ensures scalability, efficiency, and direct access to Ethereum's vibrant ecosystem—while maintaining consistency across the broader XVG suite.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of XVGZKE (XVGZKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XVGZKE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XVGZKE to VND
₫--
|1 XVGZKE to AUD
A$--
|1 XVGZKE to GBP
￡--
|1 XVGZKE to EUR
€--
|1 XVGZKE to USD
$--
|1 XVGZKE to MYR
RM--
|1 XVGZKE to TRY
₺--
|1 XVGZKE to JPY
¥--
|1 XVGZKE to ARS
ARS$--
|1 XVGZKE to RUB
₽--
|1 XVGZKE to INR
₹--
|1 XVGZKE to IDR
Rp--
|1 XVGZKE to KRW
₩--
|1 XVGZKE to PHP
₱--
|1 XVGZKE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XVGZKE to BRL
R$--
|1 XVGZKE to CAD
C$--
|1 XVGZKE to BDT
৳--
|1 XVGZKE to NGN
₦--
|1 XVGZKE to UAH
₴--
|1 XVGZKE to VES
Bs--
|1 XVGZKE to CLP
$--
|1 XVGZKE to PKR
Rs--
|1 XVGZKE to KZT
₸--
|1 XVGZKE to THB
฿--
|1 XVGZKE to TWD
NT$--
|1 XVGZKE to AED
د.إ--
|1 XVGZKE to CHF
Fr--
|1 XVGZKE to HKD
HK$--
|1 XVGZKE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XVGZKE to MXN
$--
|1 XVGZKE to PLN
zł--
|1 XVGZKE to RON
лв--
|1 XVGZKE to SEK
kr--
|1 XVGZKE to BGN
лв--
|1 XVGZKE to HUF
Ft--
|1 XVGZKE to CZK
Kč--
|1 XVGZKE to KWD
د.ك--
|1 XVGZKE to ILS
₪--